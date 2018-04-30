With Shared Liquidity Imminent, partypoker Upgrades Spanish Platform New Spanish site and software released, while French client shows “French only” tables indicating there may be country-specific tables under shared player pool. Share:

Partypoker has finally upgraded the aging website and platform on its Spanish-facing online poker operation ahead of shared liquidity with France which is expected to come this week.

The website relaunched in the last few days with the now standard black theme, and the software now matches that of the French, New Jersey, and dot-com poker rooms.

Along with the rest of the industry, partypoker has been working to take advantage of new regulations in Europe which permit a limited form of cross-border shared liquidity between some of the continent’s segregated online poker markets.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »