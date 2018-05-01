WSOP Makes History With First Three-State Online Poker Player Pool in the United States Operator successfully connects the New Jersey network with the existing Nevada/Delaware player pool. Share:

WSOP.com, through its partner 888, has connected its two player pools in a historic moment for regulated online poker in the United States.

At approximately 11pm EST on Monday, April 30, WSOP.com successfully combined the player pools of its New Jersey online poker network and that of its existing two-state online poker network spanning Nevada and Delaware into a single network.

