Stars Group Offers Biggest Ever Prize of £100 Million Ahead of World Cup The company’s first-ever multi-brand campaign features its first multi-brand ambassador. Share:

Earlier this week, The Stars Group launched “Stars £100 Million Challenge,” a free-to-enter competition where players have to accurately predict the outcome of all 64 matches in the upcoming football World Cup to be held in Russia starting June 14.

If anyone can achieve the rather unlikely task, they will take home a life-changing £100 million which will be paid in lump-sum.

“This summer we’re living up to our ambition of becoming the world’s favorite igaming destination by offering our customers the chance to win one of the biggest prizes in sports betting history,” said Rafi Ashkenazi, Chief Executive Officer of The Stars Group. “The Stars £100 Million Challenge will also allow us to become part of the enormous global betting interest in the World Cup and will make The Stars Group the place to be while watching the action this summer.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »