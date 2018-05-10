Under European Shared Liquidity, Online Poker in France Hits Five Year High Poker revenue up 8%, total cash game bets grew 18% and active poker players up 5%. Share:

French regulator ARJEL reported that gaming revenue in online poker grew over 8% in Q1 2018, reaching a five-year high of €68.9 million.

Last quarter is the first on record under new rules on European shared liquidity. PokerStars was the first and is currently the only operator able to take advantage of the new regulations. The company combined its Spanish and French player pools in mid-January.

Revenue from cash games declined fractionally, by 2%, but that was more than covered by the continued growth of poker tournaments, up 15% year-over-year to €45 million and reaching the highest level ever recorded. Tournaments now represent 65% of all online poker gaming revenue, up from 61% in Q1 2017.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »