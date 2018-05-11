Euro Shared Liquidity Help Carry Stars Group to Strong Q1 Online poker continues its growth first reported in the second half of last year. Share:

“The positives that we see currently in Southern Europe ... is really around increasing engagement”

Online gaming giant The Stars Group has reported record revenue growth across the board for the first quarter of 2018 thanks to the high-performance online casino and sports verticals and impressive stability in its online poker vertical.

A significant portion of the growth came via favorable currency fluctuations. However, even accounting for these changes, all gaming verticals reported increased revenue year-over-year.

“We are pleased with the performance of each of our verticals, poker casino and sportsbook,” stated TSG CEO Rafi Ashkenazi. They are benefiting “not only from the continued success of Stars Rewards, but also from our strategy of focusing on the consumer and continued improvements to our product offerings,” he added.

