Poker Continues Stratospheric Revenues Growth, says GVC Share:

In the first 20 weeks of the year, online poker revenue grew 41% year-over-year, GVC stated in a trading update last week.

The double digit growth continues a trend of aggressive investment in the partypoker product started in 2015. The vertical has responded with revenues up over 50% in the last two years.

