Spanish Online Poker Revenue Hits Record High PokerStars’ open international liquidity has led to a historic high in online poker revenue in Spain. Share:

Gross gaming revenue from online poker has reached a historic high of €21.5 million in Q1 2018, according to the latest figures released by the Spanish gaming regulator.

Representing year-over-year growth of 41.6%, online poker revenue is by far the highest reported since the market opened in Q3 2012. It continues the annual growth observed for the year of 2017.

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »