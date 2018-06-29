Poker Advocacy Group PPA Rebrands as Poker Alliance Poker Central steps in to provide financial support for the revamped poker advocacy organization. Share:

Now under new ownership, the Poker Players Alliance (PPA) has changed its name to the Poker Alliance, with funding for the venture coming from poker media company Poker Central.

The new version of the US-focused poker advocacy group will be led by Mark Brenner, described in the press release as a “longtime business development and government relations executive.”

Continue reading on Poker Industry PRO »