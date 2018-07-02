Winamax has received approval from the Spanish online gaming regulator to offer online poker and sports betting in the country.

Once the operator obtains technical software approval, it will be able to go live in Spain and connect its new Spanish room with its existing French online poker room, competing alongside PokerStars and partypoker in the nascent Southern European shared liquidity market.

“Let’s go!,” Tweeted the official Winamax twitter account with the hashtag “#OnArrive,”—a colloquial French phase for “Here we come!” or “We’re on our way!”