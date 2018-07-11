Global online gaming group The Stars Group (TSG) has completed its acquisition of Sky Betting and Gaming (SBG) in what the company says makes it the world’s largest publicly listed online gaming company.

The deal completes TSG’s ambitious strategy to transform from a poker-first operator into a true multi-vertical online gaming company. With PokerStars’ brands now sat alongside SBG’s sportsbook and casino, and the sportsbooks of CrownBet and William Hill Australia (all acquired in 2018), the company now says it has a near-equal revenue diversification between poker, casino and sports.

“This acquisition represents a pivotal moment in The Stars Group’s evolution,” stated Rafi Ashkenazi, TSG’s Chief Executive Officer, in a press release issued Monday. “SBG’s mobile-focused sportsbook pairs well with our industry-leading poker offering to create two premier customer acquisition channels. We believe this combination along with our combined online casino offerings positions The Stars Group for continued growth in the evolving online gaming industry.”