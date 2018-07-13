The ten-day online festival will carry a guarantee of over 7 Crore Rupees ($1.02 million), making it the biggest guaranteed tournament series ever held on an Indian site.

India’s online gaming portal The Spartan Poker is back with its flagship tournament series, the Indian Online Poker Championship (IOPC), for its seventh edition.

Starting today, the ten-day online festival will carry a guarantee of over 7 Crore Rupees ($1.02 million) making it the biggest guaranteed tournament series ever held on an Indian site—besting its own record set in January when it held a 6.5 Crore ($950,000) IOPC.

“The IOPC tournament is a platform where poker players from across the globe can prove their mettle in the sport,” said Amin Rozani, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The Spartan Poker. “With a participation of over 100k across tournaments every month and the rising awareness of poker, we look forward to an exciting tournament with several edge-of-the-seat moments.”