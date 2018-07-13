India’s online gaming portal The Spartan Poker is back with its flagship tournament series, the Indian Online Poker Championship (IOPC), for its seventh edition.

Starting today, the ten-day online festival will carry a guarantee of over 7 Crore Rupees ($1.02 million) making it the biggest guaranteed tournament series ever held on an Indian site—besting its own record set in January when it held a 6.5 Crore ($950,000) IOPC.

“The IOPC tournament is a platform where poker players from across the globe can prove their mettle in the sport,” said Amin Rozani, Co-Founder & Managing Director of The Spartan Poker. “With a participation of over 100k across tournaments every month and the rising awareness of poker, we look forward to an exciting tournament with several edge-of-the-seat moments.”