The All-American Poker Network (AAPN) operating under the Caesars Interactive Entertainment (CIE) license recorded its third consecutive month of year-over-year growth in the New Jersey market according to figures reported Tuesday by the New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE).

WSOP.com and 888poker operate online poker rooms on AAPN and have propelled the network to the top spot in the New Jersey market, overtaking former market leader PokerStars NJ in May.

Of the $1.85 million in revenue generated by online poker last month, the poker rooms on AAPN accounted for more than 39% of that total ($727,842) with PokerStars operating under the Resorts Casino license coming in a close second with $653,107 (35% of the market}.

The partnership between Borgata Poker and partypoker NJ collected $467,604, and while that figure was the lowest total in the market, the network was able to rebound from back-to-back months in which it set record lows for online poker revenue.

The recent success of the AAPN comes following the implementation of shared liquidity in the Garden State which allowed WSOP.com and 888 to combine its players from Nevada and Delaware with those in New Jersey.

Prior to shared liquidity going live in New Jersey, AAPN was at the bottom of the market every month for the preceding year with the exception of February 2018 when its poker rooms squeaked past Borgata and partypoker by less than $14,000.

But the ability to offer bigger tournaments and more choices in ring games (a direct result of shared liquidity) in conjunction with the crowds that gathered in Las Vegas for the World Series of Poker fed a surge that catapulted the network to first place in New Jersey.

As a point of contrast, the competing poker rooms, which have no other US operations outside of New Jersey and could not benefit from shared liquidity, saw revenues continue to underperform previous years. Overall, the market has been in decline since March 2017 with only one month during that time (June 2018) producing more revenue than the year prior.

Online Casino Games in New Jersey

Revenue from online casino games reached another record high in July drawing in more than $24 million, approximately 13 times the amount generated by online poker. Casino games offered under the Golden Nugget license (including those offered by SugarHouse and Betfair) were once again the most popular bringing in $9.3 million.

Borgata’s online casino operators (including MGM, Pala and PartyCasino NJ) came in a distant second in the market with $4.5 million.

The First Full Month of Sports Betting in New Jersey

After sports betting in New Jersey got the green light in June, last month was the first full month that casinos and racetracks could offer the new form of gambling in the state. It is estimated that operators took in nearly $40 million in sports bets with revenue generated from those wagers totaling just under $4 million. The July figures still only represent wagers placed at casinos and racetracks.

Meadowlands Racetrack took in $1.4 million from sports bets with Oceans Resorts also reaching the $1 million threshold in July. In June, Monmouth Park collected $2.3 million and Borgata also hit the $1 million mark, but both operators fell well short of those marks in July as the number of operators offering sports betting quickly increased.

The breakdown of sports betting in New Jersey is expected to continue to evolve in August as the first online sports betting took place when DraftKings Sportsbook became the first company to offer legal wagers on sporting events via the internet and mobile devices.