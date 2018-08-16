The Stars Group has signed a deal with bricks and mortar casino Mount Airy to bring sports wagering, online poker and casino games to players in Pennsylvania.

Sport betting is expected to be the centerpiece of the partnership as Pennsylvania sports betting license holders are limited to offering games on a single skin, giving The Stars Group exclusivity with online sports betting at Mount Airy. Sports betting from The Stars Group can be expected under the BetStars moniker as will also be the case in the New Jersey market.