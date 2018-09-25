Sports betting in the state of Pennsylvania is soon to become a reality, as Harrah’s Philadelphia joins Hollywood Casino and Parx Casino to apply for a sports betting license.

Applying for the $10 million license is done so via the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) who will vote on Hollywood Casino and Parx Casino getting their licence on October 3. In total, thirteen licenses are available, one for each casino in the state, with three now earmarked for Harrahs, Hollywood and Parx.

“It is highly likely that sports wagering petitions from both Penn National and Parx casinos will be up for consideration by the Board at its October 3rd meeting,” said PGCB’s Director of Communications, Doug Harbach. Penn National runs the Hollywood Casino.

When the decision will be made for the outcome of Harrah’s Philadelphia sports betting license, run by Chester Downs and Marina, is yet to be seen.

Unlike what was seen with the Interactive Gaming Certificates for online poker, slots and table games, if the applications are not used up by the remaining casinos in state, the licenses will not be auctioned off or given to out of state operators. It is unclear as to what will happen to any licenses left on the shelf.

Interactive Gaming Certificates for online poker, casino and table games were issued back in early September to Hollywood Casino, SugarHouse Casino, following the earlier approval in August for Harrah’s Casino Philadelphia, Mount Airy and Parx Casino.

It can therefore be expected that Hollywood, Harrah’s and Parx will offer a full suite of online gaming provisions to players in Pennsylvania now that they have also applied for a sports betting licences as well.

Currently Pennsylvania levies a 36% tax on sports betting revenue created from igaming operators.

The PGCB confirmed that professional, collegiate athletic events, professional motor racing and international individual and team events will be allowed as part of the sport betting provision.

Will Pennsylvania Take Inspiration from New Jersey?

New Jersey has bought online sports betting to life this month and it can be expected that Pennsylvania will follow suit as to who is seen operating in the state.

The introduction of sportsbooks from PokerStars and 888 holdings, called BetStars and 888 sport respectively, marks the first time either brand has been available to players in the United States.

With the partnership already between Mount Airy casino in Pennsylvania and PokerStars, it can be expected that BetStars will also come to Pennsylvania, in addition to online poker, casino and table games.