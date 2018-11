After months of wait, the iPoker network is set to finally join the European shared liquidity project on Monday, following the approval from Spanish gambling regulator DGOJ last week.

The iPoker network operates two rooms in France, BetClic-Everest and Unibet, under its subsidiary SPS Betting France Limited. This will be connected with iPoker’s Spanish network, comprising of rooms Bet365, Betfair, Casino Barcelona, and Sportium.