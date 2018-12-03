Revenue derived from online poker in France totaled €59.5 million in Q3, according to figures released by French gaming regulator ARJEL earlier this month. In what has traditionally been the slowest period for online poker in the market’s history, Q3 figures this year represent the best third quarter in six years.

On an annual basis, online poker revenue grew 2.9% compared to Q3 2017, despite the market having one less poker operator in 2018.

Compare to the same period in 2016, which was the lowest point for online poker since lawmakers passed laws to regulated and segregated the market in 2010, poker has recovered 13%.

Year to date, online poker is on course to reach levels not observed in six years.