The Swedish gambling authority, Lotteriinspektionen, continues to issue batches of licenses ahead of the country’s reorganization of the gambling market set to come into force on January 1, 2019.

Among the latest online poker rooms to be granted licenses is Bestpoker, a skin on the Asian-focused GG Network. Parent company Enlabs AB has been licensed for online poker, casino games and online betting.

“We are very happy to obtain the Swedish gaming license and can now establish ourselves [in] another licensed market,” said CEO of ENLABS, Robert Andersson in a recent press statement.

“It’s even more satisfactory to bring our many years of experience from regulated markets and now compete [in] our home market Sweden on regulated fair terms,” Andersson added.