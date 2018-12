It what may be the final batch of licenses to be issued before the Christmas break, 888 Holdings has received its license from the Lotteriinspektionen to go live in the Swedish market on January 1, 2019.

An update on the website on Thursday, January 20 shows two new operators—888 Sweden Limited and Blue Star Planet Limited—as having received approval. No press release has been issued yet confirming the new licenses from the regulator or from 888, though it is expected in due course.