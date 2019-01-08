The Kentucky Court of Appeals has ruled in favor of the Stars Group (TSG), parent company of PokerStars, reversing the three-year-old judgment amounting to $870 million in what was considered to be the largest ruling against a company in the history of the state.

A three-judge panel voted in favor of TSG discarding the massive penalty that had been imposed by a trial court judge in December 2015 for alleged losses incurred by Kentucky residents who played real-money poker on PokerStars between 2006 and 2011.

In a 34-page verdict, the court concluded that the complaint put forward by the Commonwealth of Kentucky was flawed and it should have been dismissed for lack of standing.