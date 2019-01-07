In a surprise move, the President of Slovakia Andrej Kiska has vetoed the country’s new gambling legislation, drafted by the Ministry of Finance and approved by the country’s National Council earlier in December.

The new law would have opened the country’s gambling market to international gaming operators across the European Union for the first time had the President signed the bill. The law was to enter into force in March 2019.

In a statement issued last month, President Kiska raised concerns over the new bill and was not entirely convinced to sign it into law. Kiska proposed the act be rejected in its entirety until a “more sophisticated” and “much more rigorous” regulatory approach is taken.