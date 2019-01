Michigan’s online gaming bill is now dead in the water, after a last minute veto by Gov. Rick Snyder—blindsiding Brandt Iden, the Michigan state representative and sponsor of the bill.

The “Lawful Internet Gaming Act” passed through both the House and Senate just before Christmas but would need sign-off from then Governor Snyder before it could become law. However, Snyder vetoed the bill on December 28, just before he left office, effectively killing it.