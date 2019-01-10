The Italian coalition government has imposed yet another crackdown on the nation’s gambling industry. Lawmakers have approved the government’s proposal to increase tax rates on various types of gambling activities, including online casino, poker and sports betting.

The revised tax rates which were part of the government’s 2019 budget, which came into effect on January 1. The same day also saw the enforcement of the blanket ban on gambling advertising across the country.

The new budget was approved by the Senate on December 23 with a vote of 167-78, and also by the Chamber of Deputies in the final week of 2018.