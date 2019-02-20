The Dutch Senate finally approved the country’s long-awaited Remote Gambling Bill with a majority vote of 44 out of 75 on Tuesday.

This paves the way for international operators to apply for licenses to operate legally in the country for the first time. According to the EGBA, the Netherlands was among one of only three countries in the European Union not to have a legalized online gambling framework.

The Government expects to open licensing by 2020 if there are no more delays to the process. A uniform tax rate of 29% on gross gaming revenue will be applicable to both land-based and online operators.

“Under strict conditions, licenses will be granted from mid-2020 and online gambling will be steered in the right direction. This allows Dutch players to play safely in a fair market,” said the Government.