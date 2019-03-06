Gaming regulators in Pennsylvania are now looking to late June or early July as the time period for the launch of the state’s online gaming market.

In a House Appropriations Committee budget hearing last week, Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) Executive Director Kevin O’Toole told state House Representatives “we are getting close,” when asked how long people in the state would have to wait to gamble on the internet.

“Three to four months. If not right before the end of this fiscal year, definitely at the beginning of the next fiscal year,” O’Toole clarified, citing the recent reinterpretation of the Wire Act by the US Department of Justice as the reason for what O’Toole referred to as a “modest delay.”