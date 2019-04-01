Online poker professional, PokerStars ambassador and prominent Twitch streamer Lex Veldhuis has partnered with iGaming payments app MuchBetter to promote the brand to consumers, the company announced Monday.

MuchBetter is a payment service for the online gambling industry. It allows consumers to easily transfer money to and from online gambling sites, and make offline, online and contactless payments.

“Every online poker player has heard of Lex,” said MuchBetter co-founder Jens Bader. “Lex is certainly the kind of player we want aligned with our brand, who understands the industry and the needs of its community like no other.”

London-based MIR Limited, doing business as MuchBetter.com, was founded in 2016 by a team of industry executives from the igaming payment space. Bader was formerly Chief Commercial Officer of PaysafeCard; he co-founded the company with Prasannaa Muralidharan, a former payment executive at PokerStars and Full Tilt Poker, who today fills the COO role; and Shanmuhanathan Thiagaraja, formerly of WorldPay, as CTO.