West Virginia has become the fifth state in the United States to adopted into law a bill that legalizes online poker and the fourth state to allow online casino games (Nevada is poker-only).

It was a fairly smooth passage for the online gambling bill in the Mountain State. After its easy passage through the House in February, the state Senate amended and passed HB2934 on March 8. The House then approved the changes and sent it off for approval by the Governor on March 9 just before the legislative session adjourned.

The bill became law on March 28 when Governor Jim Justice did not move to sign or veto the proposed legislation. Justice took the same rather hands-off form of governance with the state’s adoption of its recent sports betting law.

The law will take effect on June 7, 90 days after its final passage through the House.