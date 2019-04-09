Argentina’s biggest province of Buenos Aires has signed a regulatory decree that paves the way for legalized online gambling services.

On April 1, María Eugenia Vidal, the Governor of the province of Buenos Aires, signed Decree 181/19 into law which authorizes the provision of online slots, casino games, lotteries and horse racing betting. While not specified, poker will presumably be covered by online casino games. It also allows for betting on non-sports events, as long as they are not of political nature.

In December 2018, following years of discussion, both the Argentinian city and province of Buenos Aires approved Decree 181 in the 2019 Budget. The decree was formally passed into provincial law last week, following its publication in the state gazette.