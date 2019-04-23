The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) has finally set a go-live date for the state’s new online gaming market nearly two years after adopting igaming into law.

In a letter to Interactive Gaming Certificate Holders and Gaming Operators last week, the PGCB identified the week of July 15 as the “projected go-live implementation time frame for I-Gaming.”

The launch will begin with a test period of 2 to 3 days. In New Jersey, the last state in the US to open an online gaming market for poker and casino games, the soft launch phase was used to test such processes as payment processing, geolocation services, and responsible gambling measures in an effort to ensure compliance with the law.