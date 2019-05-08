New Jersey Attorney General Gurbir Grewal has filed suit against the US Department of Justice on Tuesday in an attempt to discover if the reversal of opinion on the Wire Act was unduly influenced by casino mogul and staunch internet gaming opponent Sheldon Adelson.

The lawsuit contends that the DOJ has failed to produce records related to the origin of its recently revised opinion that the Wire Act applies to internet gambling beyond sports betting.

“Online gaming is an important part of New Jersey’s economy, and the residents of New Jersey deserve to know why the Justice Department is threatening to come after an industry we legalized years ago,” said Attorney General Grewal in a press statement. “It’s especially important that we figure out whether this federal crackdown is the result of a lobbying campaign by a single individual seeking to protect his personal business interests.”