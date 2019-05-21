Online gaming giants The Stars Group and 888 Holdings have found local partners in Argentina in a bid to operate in the country’s largest province, Buenos Aires. The province passed the law to legalize and regulate online gambling and sports betting in December 2018.

The Stars Group has partnered with local gambling entrepreneur Daniel Angelici while 888 has teamed up with a local gambling company, Boldt, according to local media reports.

Both operators are in search of one of the seven online gambling licenses that will be granted by the Institute of Lotteries and Casino (IPLyC) of the province of Buenos Aires.