World Series of Poker (WSOP) organizers have confirmed that its Nevada player pool will continue to share liquidity with its New Jersey player pool even after the June 14 deadline set by the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

The latest development comes following the recent judgment by a New Hampshire Federal Court ruling in favor of the New Hampshire Lottery Commission (NHLC) in its lawsuit against the DOJ over its view on the Wire Act.

On Monday, US District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro ruled that the Wire Act only applies to sports betting, rejecting a 2018 revised opinion from the Office of Legal Counsel (OLC) which expanded the Wire Act interpretation to cover all forms of online gambling.

“I hereby declare that [the Wire Act] applies only to transmissions related to bets or wagers on a sporting event or contest,” Barbadoro concluded. “The 2018 OLC Opinion is set aside.”

Following the decision, WSOP decided to allow New Jersey players to participate in all the online gold bracelet events that are being held this summer.

“[B]arring something unforeseen, we plan on continuing with shared liquidity between Nevada and New Jersey for the remaining 8 WSOP gold bracelet events between now and July 14,” said Seth Palansky, Vice President of Corporate Communications for the WSOP, to pokerfuse when asked whether New Jersey players will be able to participate in these events.