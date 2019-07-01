Online poker giant PokerStars is working to remain operational in Switzerland following the implementation of a new gambling law that only permits locally licensed casinos to offer their games online, PRO can reveal.

As of Monday, July 1, the new Money Gaming Act, which was officially adopted in January, comes into force. Real money online gambling must be licensed, and the regulator has blacklisting powers to prevent access to offshore gambling operations.

“We are currently executing plans to ensure PokerStars will continue to be the market leader in the Swiss poker market,” a PokerStars spokesperson told PRO.

The online gambling framework, adopted on January 1, 2019, allows for licensed casinos in the country to offer casino and poker games online for the first time.