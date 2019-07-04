It appears that 888 is in the middle of launching its Portuguese online poker room, connecting it with its existing Spanish network.

The move follows its approval for cross-border shared liquidity late last week. It is six months since the operator was first approved for online poker and casino games by the SRIJ.

“It’s official!”, exclaimed the 888poker Spain Twitter account on Thursday, July 4. “As of today, #PortuguesePlayers are on the tables of 888poker. Let’s start the Iberian battle!”

🔝🔝🔝 ¡Ya es oficial!



A partir de hoy, #JugadoresPortugueses 🇵🇹🇪🇸 en las mesas de 888poker.



¡Empieza la ⚔… https://t.co/kg7QREilMw— 888poker España (@888pokerSpain) July 04, 2019

“Portugal is a fantastic opportunity for 888 and we’re excited to be just the second poker operator to enter the market,” said Guy Cohen, 888 Holdings’ Head of B2C, in a press release issued on Thursday. “Players love their poker and there is incredible scope to grow its popularity.”

However, at the time of writing it is not exactly clear the status of the project. PRO spotted yesterday that the site poker.888.pt was live, and the client was available to download. However, on our attempts, while the software installs correctly, upon our testing it reports a “connection failed” and shut down.