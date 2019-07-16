On Monday, nearly two years after the state of Pennsylvania officially legalized online gaming, the first virtual slots and casinos games went live for real money.

It makes Pennsylvania just the third state to permit online casino games under regulation, joining New Jersey and Delaware.

However. online poker was noticeably absent from the offerings of the two Pennsylvania casinos that ventured into the online gaming space.

Officially the first to soft launch in the Keystone State, Hollywood Casino, owned by Penn National Gaming, rolled out a series of slot titles from online gaming partner IGT.

Many of the titles offered through IGT have proven to be popular with players in other jurisdictions around the world, but a source close to operations told PRO that IGT will be providing a set of exclusive slots titles for a limited time to Hollywood customers.

In addition to slots, Hollywood is also offering a wide selection of popular video poker formats and Baccarat, while some of the more popular casino games such as blackjack and roulette remain on the shelf for now.