Hands of Victory, a free-to-play poker-themed game by Swedish game developer Aftermath Interactive, is finally progressing towards a full launch after many years of behind-the-scenes development.

The game was first discussed on PRO back in May 2015, and then again in an exclusive preview a year later.

After what was presumably a string of design changes and rearchitecting that beset the project, it now appears to be inching towards launch. The company has announced “experimental, pre-trial” tournaments scheduled for this month, with real cash prizes, open to early-bird sign-ups.

During this test phase, players will be limited to playing on just the game’s in-browser client. Mobile clients are coming soon, it was stated.

The tournaments are hosted on “Toornament,” a third-party site for hosting esports games with real cash prizes.

“Mobile esports is experiencing rapid growth and in Toornament we’ve found [an] esports platform that supports all the novel formats we want to try in order to help organizers, players and us make [Hands of Victory] a viable esport,” says Aftermath founder and long-time poker industry veteran Kim Lund.