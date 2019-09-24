The Dutch gaming regulator has slapped The Stars Group, parent company of PokerStars, with a fine of €400,000 for operating online poker in the Netherlands.

It is the seventh fine this year by the Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) as it ramps up its enforcement efforts, emboldened by progress of regulation which is set to come into force in January 2021.

So far, it has levied €2.75 million in fines in the last nine months, with Unibet, GVC and now TSG joining the likes of William Hill, Betsson, Mr. Green and dozens more already fined.

Each of them now faces a possible “cooling off” period when the market opens.