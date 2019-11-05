PokerStars made history on Monday by becoming the first regulated online poker room to offer real money games in Pennsylvania.

The launch comes some three and a half months after Pennsylvania saw its first online slots and casino games go live on July 15.

As part of the celebration, which many players feel was a long time coming, PokerStars is offering a variety of promotional offerings for the launch including $30,000 in freerolls, a $30 free play offer, and a 100% first deposit match bonus up to $600.

In partnership with Mount Airy Casino, PokerStars also brought its online casino games to the Keystone State yesterday featuring in-house developed slots, award winning titles from other gaming providers, “and card, table and live casino games such as roulette and blackjack,” the company stated.

Mount Airy and PokerStars parent company The Stars Group partnered to offer online and mobile sports wagers within Pennsylvania in early September.