The United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit granted the US Department of Justice an extension last week to file a brief detailing why it thinks the lower court reached the wrong decision in June when it ruled that the 1961 Wire Act “applies only to transmissions related to bets or wagers on a sporting event or contest” in June.

After appealing the decision of District Court Judge Paul Barbadoro to set aside the reinterpretation of the Wire Act, the DOJ was originally supposed to file its appeal brief by November 12. The new deadline has been set at December 20, 2019.

Though the reason that the DOJ required additional time is not known for sure, well-known online gaming attorney Jeff Ifrah—who is also the founder of the online gaming advocacy group iDEA, which filed its own suit challenging the revised DOJ opinion of the Wire Act—shared his thoughts with PRO on why an extension was requested.