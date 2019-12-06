Gambling over the internet has proved popular in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania as revenue from online casino games, online sports betting and online fantasy sports continues to grow, according to figures released by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board.

In addition, online poker giant PokerStars opened the first legal and regulated online poker room in Pennsylvania a month ago which will likely result in more total revenue generated from online gaming in the Board’s next report later this month.

Sign up to PokerStars PA today and enjoy $30 FREE or a $600 first-deposit bonus »

How Much Revenue is Generated from Online Casino Games in Pennsylvania?

The latest revenue figures available show that online casino games in the state produced nearly $5 million in October and more than $13 million since the market first went live in mid-July.

The three land-based casinos that have partnered with online gaming companies to offer slots and table games are Hollywood Casino, Parx Casino and Rivers-Philadelphia, with only Parx not recording its highest amount of revenue in October. Parx actually had its worst full month since legal regulated online gaming has been available in Pennsylvania with only $600k generated.

On the flip-side, both Hollywood and Rivers-Philadelphia posted their highest amounts in October with $1.8 million and $2.5 million in revenue respectively. The pair combined to capture 88% of the overall market.

Rivers’ $5.7 million since the mid-July launch leads the market with Hollywood’s $4.4 million following and the Parx bringing up the rear with $3.2 million.

Pennsylvania’s First Online Casino Sign Up Today » Get $25 in Free Bonus Credits No Deposit Required – Just for creating a new account

No Deposit Required – Just for creating a new account First Deposit Match Bonus up to $500!

Valuable Promotions for Existing Players

Online slots generated $4 million in October, up from the $3.2 million generated in September and the highest amount since the market opened. Online table games also posted their highest amount with just under $1 million generated.

Rivers dominated October table games revenue with $648k accounting for 67% of all table game revenue generated. Parx, which had led the online table games market in both August and September with $552k and $506k respectively, generated just $80k from its online blackjack, roulette and baccarat tables.

Online Sports Betting in Pennsylvania

The most lucrative online gaming vertical in Pennsylvania is sports betting. Last month operators collected $14.5 million in revenue from online sports betting, dwarfing the $2.2 million generated in the market from land-based (retail) sports wagering.

Online sports betting also easily out gained the combination of online slots and table games which brought in just under $5 million.

Valley Forge Casino and its online sports betting partner FanDuel generated 56% of all the revenue collected last month from spots bets placed over the internet.

Despite the fact that the Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) is technically gambling on sports, and the biggest operators also offer sports betting in Pennsylvania, sports betting figures reported by the PGCB do not include revenue from DFS operators.

Octobers DFS revenue figures show the vertical is still quite popular even though people in the state now have other choices on how to spend their online gaming dollars. All operators combined to generate $3.3 million in revenue in October, the highest amount on record for the 17 months that DFS has been regulated in the state.

The resiliency of DFS in the Pennsylvania market is expected continue in November when the first online poker revenue figures from PokerStars PA will be reported, as we are currently in the high season for DFS with the NFL, NHL and NBA all in full swing.