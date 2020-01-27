Isai Scheinberg, founder of global online poker giant PokerStars, surrendered to federal authorities in New York City a week last Friday, Nathan Vardi for Forbes reported.

The reclusive Scheinberg, at large for nine years, has entered a plea of not guilty on charges of operating an illegal gambling business. He has been released on $1 million bail, after surrendering his passport.

In a hearing last Wednesday, it was revealed by the prosecutor that the government and Scheinberg are already “far along” in negotiating a deal.

“We have an agreement in principle on the basic terms,” the prosecutor stated at the hearing.