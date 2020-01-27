The reclusive Scheinberg, at large for nine years, has entered a plea of not guilty on charges of operating an illegal gambling business.
Danny Maxwell of PokerStarsBlog

Isai Scheinberg, founder of global online poker giant PokerStars, surrendered to federal authorities in New York City a week last Friday, Nathan Vardi for Forbes reported.

The reclusive Scheinberg, at large for nine years, has entered a plea of not guilty on charges of operating an illegal gambling business. He has been released on $1 million bail, after surrendering his passport.

In a hearing last Wednesday, it was revealed by the prosecutor that the government and Scheinberg are already “far along” in negotiating a deal.

“We have an agreement in principle on the basic terms,” the prosecutor stated at the hearing.