The Stars Group has relaunched its online gaming services in the small Slavic countries of Slovenia and Slovakia, PRO can reveal.

It is understood that both are being served by the operator’s Maltese gaming license, which powers play throughout Europe on PokerStars.EU.

It ends a four-year blackout in Slovenia, and a one-year blackout in Slovakia.

Players in both countries reported that PokerStars was operational again late last month. A statement from PokerStars issued to PRO has since confirmed its market return.

“The Stars Group continuously monitors the regulatory environments of the countries in which it operates, and where a regulatory model exists always seek to comply with it,” the statement reads.