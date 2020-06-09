The stage is set for the next chapter in the Wire Act saga that has stunted the growth of online poker in the US.

The oral argument in the case of New Hampshire Lottery Commission et al. v. United States Department of Justice et al. is scheduled to take place before the United States Court of Appeals for the First Circuit on Thursday, June 18, 2020, at 10:00 am.

Due to guidance from public health officials consistent with ongoing efforts to reduce the risk of spreading COVID-19, the oral argument will be conducted via audioconference. Though the court still reserves the right to deem the proceeding closed to the public, it currently plans on providing live audio access for the proceedings.