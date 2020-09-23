Online poker in the state of Pennsylvania generated $2.7 million in revenue during the month of August, according to figures released last week by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB).

PokerStars PA remains the only online poker room in the state, though hopes that another operator will get approval soon remain high. The next opportunity for the PGCB to greenlight another online poker operator is next week, September 30.

Topping the list of those expected to secure the second online poker room approval in the state is partypoker PA, which will be part of the partypoker US Network. However, even if partypoker becomes the next Pennsylvania online poker room, it will not share liquidity with partypoker NJ until the Wire Act case is resolved.

In the meantime, online poker revenue in the state continues to decline from its high point of $5.3 million which was reached in April during the height of the COVID pandemic. August became the fourth consecutive month in which revenue figures failed to meet the level reached in the prior month.

A total of $26 million has been collected at the legal regulated online poker tables in the form of rake and tournament fees during 2020, with the total since PokerStars launched in Pennsylvania during November 2019 reaching $30.3 million.

Pennsylvania Online Casino Games And Sports Betting

Pennsylvania online casino revenue reached an all-time high in August with all operators combining to generate $53.2 million in revenue. August represents the second consecutive record-setting month and the third to exceed $50 million since the market first allowed online casino games in mid-July 2019.

Revenue from online slots totaled $39.6 million, just barely edging out the $39.4 million collected in July to set the new high water mark for online slots revenue.

Online table games (such as blackjack and roulette) also reached a high point in August, with all operators combining to collect $13.6 million. Previously, the most revenue generated at online table games was $12.4 million in May. Revenue from table games surpassed the $10 million mark in April for the first time, and it has exceeded that 8-figure threshold in every month since.

In total, online casino games have generated over $320 million since the market first launched in mid-July 2019. Over the past year, $316 million has been collected from these games and $291 million has come in so far in 2020.

Rivers-Philadelphia once again topped the competition, bringing in the lion’s share of online casino revenue ($17.1 million). Rivers-Philadelphia also became the first licensee to have its online casino games generate more than $100,000,000 since the launch of the market.

However, if we look just at online table games, the licensee to generate the most revenue in August ($4.3 million) is Valley Forge Casino, which is also the operator that has collected the most revenue from table games overall ($29.1 million).

Online sports betting revenue surged in August with the market collectively bringing in $*24.8 million*. That figure fell just short of breaking the record of $26.7 million that was achieved in January 2020 on the strength of interest in the Super Bowl.

However, with the NFL season once again in full swing – the first time since January – expect the record for online sports betting to fall next month.