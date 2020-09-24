It has been almost a decade since US federal authorities seized the domains of PokerStars, Full Tilt Poker and Absolute Poker and indicted eleven people on charges ranging from operating an illegal gambling business to bank fraud and money laundering.

On Wednesday, Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, in the Southern District of New York, sentenced the last of the eleven. Isai Scheinberg, founder of PokerStars, was sentenced to time served, meaning he faces no prison time, and a $30,000 fine.

“I am pleased that Judge Kaplan has determined today not to impose a prison sentence in my case,” Scheinberg said in a statement issued to press yesterday.

“PokerStars played an important role in creating today’s global regulated online poker industry by running an honest and transparent business that always treated its players fairly,” Scheinberg went on to say.