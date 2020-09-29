Following a public hearing held by the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) last week to gather comments and feedback on the proposed rules for internet gaming and sports betting, the regulatory body has released a list of some of the changes it is considering.

Currently in the process of preparing for the launch of online gaming and sports betting, the MGCB is working on the rules that will govern the new internet-based gambling environment in the state.

The list of planned revisions to the rules for internet gaming and sports betting is not yet final and may continue to be revised.

Once a final list of revisions is reached, the regulator is required to submit the rule changes to the Michigan Office of Administrative Hearings and Rules and the Legislative Service Bureau for final review and certification. It is expected that the final list of changes can be forwarded to the appropriate government agencies as soon as this week.

Though many of the proposed changes are semantic in nature, there are some substantive changes on the list.