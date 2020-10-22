pkinney62, Creative Commons Attribution 2.0 License

On September 30, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved global online gaming company 888 Holdings to offer its services in the state. However, there has been no indication that a launch of online poker is imminent.

Just prior to the announcement, PGCB Communications Director Doug Harbach told Poker Industry PRO that “no timeframe … has been provided to us for a launch of the poker app.”

888 and its US online poker partner, WSOP.com did not respond to further inquiries regarding the possible launch of Pennsylvania online poker room.