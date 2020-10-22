On September 30, the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) approved global online gaming company 888 Holdings to offer its services in the state. However, there has been no indication that a launch of online poker is imminent.
Just prior to the announcement, PGCB Communications Director Doug Harbach told Poker Industry PRO that “no timeframe … has been provided to us for a launch of the poker app.”
888 and its US online poker partner, WSOP.com did not respond to further inquiries regarding the possible launch of Pennsylvania online poker room.