The World Series of Poker has announced its plan to crown a champion of the WSOP Main Event for the 51st consecutive year.

The event—which will be a single, $10,000 buy-in freeze-out tournament—will play out on WSOP.com’s regulated sites in the United States and on GGPoker’s network for rest-of-world players. Each will play down to a final table, which the operator hopes to play out live.

The winner of each event will then play a heads-up tournament, live in Las Vegas, for an extra $1 million first-place prize added by the organizers.

“There must be a World Champion in 2020,” said Ty Stewart, Executive Director of the World Series of Poker. “Poker’s history is too important. It’s a unique format for the Main Event, but this is a unique year. We want to keep players’ health and safety top of mind and still deliver a great televised showcase for the game we love.”

“We’re very happy to continue to deepen our relationship with WSOP,” added Steve Preiss, GGPoker Head of Poker Operations. “It was a huge summer of record-setting action on GGPoker and we’re excited to offer players access to the biggest tournament of all.”