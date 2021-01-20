This Friday, January 22, nine online operators will be permitted to go live for regulated real money online sports betting and casino gaming in the state of Michigan, the Gaming Control Board announced on Tuesday.

Eight are authorized for both verticals. Among successful applicants include leading DFS and sports betting sites FanDuel and DraftKings, global gaming stalwart William Hill, and US casino giants Wynn and MGM. The latter works in partnership with Roar Digital, a joint venture with Entain (GVC), operator of the partypoker US Network.

A single operator, Penn Sports Interactive partnered with Barstool Sports, is authorized for internet sports betting only.

It is understood that online poker is part of the casino authorizations, approved along with other casino games. However, poker is likely to lag a few days behind the coordinated launch this week, and PokerStars’ absence from Tuesday’s list could delay its launch still further.

“The Michigan Gaming Control Board and the state’s commercial and tribal casinos will begin a new era … with the launch of regulated online gaming and sports betting,” said Richard S. Kalm, MGCB executive director, in Tuesday’s press release.

“Michigan residents love sports and, judging by inquiries we’ve received, eagerly anticipate using mobile devices to place bets through the commercial and tribal casinos,” he added. “Online gaming and sports betting will provide the casinos with new ways to engage with customers while the state and local communities will benefit from taxes and payments on wagering revenue.”

