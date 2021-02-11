Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves GGPoker's Parent Company for Interactive Gaming Manufacturer License

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board (PGCB) in its recent board meeting approved NSUS Group, the parent company of GGPoker, for an Interactive Gaming Manufacturer license.

The license allows the NSUS Group to bring its software technology necessary for running interactive gaming—online poker and casino games—to a regulated online gaming site.

NSUS had to wait a long time as the approval—it came fourteen months after the company applied for it. It is valid for an initial term of five years.

Pokerfuse first reported just ahead of the PGCB meeting that NSUS was poised to receive the license.

“The GGPoker team has been preparing for eventual entry to the U.S. market,” said GGPoker representative to PokerNews ahead of the approval. “It’s been a great process thus far working with the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. Obtaining a license to operate in Pennsylvania would be an important step towards reaching our U.S. goals.”

It is indeed quite a significant development, as it paves the way for GGPoker to mark its entry in the US regulated market. GGPoker is now considered one of the world’s largest online poker networks, despite having launched as a B2B network less than seven years ago.

However, this does not mean that GGPoker’s launch in Pennsylvania is imminent.